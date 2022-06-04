Advertisement

5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party

Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.
Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:01 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say five teens were hospitalized, two in critical condition, after gunfire broke out at an overnight high school graduation party at a West Texas home.

Police Chief David Burton says the 1 a.m. Saturday shooting erupted when a fight broke out between two groups of teens.

Burton says as many as 100 people were at the party.

Burton expressed confidence at a Saturday news conference that a suspect would be identified and arrested.

Socorro is on the Mexican border near El Paso.

