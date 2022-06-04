Advertisement

1 dead, multiple people hurt at party in Virginia

Chesterfield Police is seen investigating a shooting that happened along Weybridge Road in...
Chesterfield Police is seen investigating a shooting that happened along Weybridge Road in Chesterfield, Va.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 5:30 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - The Chesterfield County Police Department said one person is dead and many others are injured after a shooting at a party Friday night.

On Friday night, police told WWBT they were called to the scene of a large party. While officers were responding, they received multiple calls of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, police found one adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said they attempted to render emergency aid to him, but he died on the scene.

Police said at least five other people were injured by gunshots; one of those people also suffered a broken arm.

Officers also discovered that five other shooting victims had been taken to either area hospitals or other locations with non-life-threatening wounds to be treated.

Early Saturday morning, Chesterfield officers were seen along Weybridge Road collecting evidence.

At this time, police haven’t released any details regarding suspect information.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A "Monkey Award" was given to Shemekia Ellis' son.
Mom concerned with ‘Monkey Award’ given to her pre-K son
Lucas Salazar, 35
Grand Junction man arrested after on-foot chase
COVID-19 remains present in Mesa County
Mesa County COVID-19 cases slowly but steadily rising
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
The Moyer Natatorium, as it was called, circa 1922.
Lincoln Park-Moyer Pool celebrates 100 years of splashing and summer fun next week with free admission

Latest News

Though the president has forgiven some, millions wait for him to keep his campaign promise.
Biden faces pressure on student loan forgiveness
This undated handout video still issued Saturday, June 4, 2022 by Buckingham Palace shows Queen...
Two future kings set to honor Elizabeth at jubilee concert
Deputy David Crain gets emotional talking about what the family is going through after five...
Deputy speaks about loss of family of five
FILE - In this photo taken on March 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, poses...
As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?