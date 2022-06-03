Warm weekend stays dry

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Temperatures are climbing with the approach of summer in about three weeks. The steady climb in temperatures has already brought us one 90-degree day in Grand Junction. Those 90-degree days will become more frequent as June progresses. Triple-digit-days will also become more likely. Since the year 1894, the first 100-degree day has been as early as May 29 and as late as August 9. The median first 100-degree day is July 1.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be warm. Temperatures will ease back through the 80s through 8 PM, then we’ll cool a bit faster after sunset. The low temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50s. We’ll average 58 degrees around Grand Junction and 56 degrees around Montrose. Saturday will be partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. High temperatures will range from mid-80s to lower 90s. The high in Grand Junction will be as high as 92 degrees. Montrose will top out closer to 88 degrees.

Our Next Rain Maker

Clouds will begin building on Sunday, and one or two stray showers are possible. The chance for rain will increase on Monday, especially along and north of I-70. Still, showers will primarily favor higher elevations north of the Grand Valley and areas of the High Country closer to the Continental Divide. This is the best shot we have at rain in our area. Rain will be around, but many of us won’t get a single drop of rain at our homes.

Looking Ahead

After Monday, next week will gradually turn warmer and we’ll get closer to that first 100-degree day by the end of the week.

