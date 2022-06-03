Lincoln Park-Moyer Pool celebrates 100 years of splashing and summer fun next week with free admission

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In 1922, former U.S. President Warren G. Harding introduced the very first radio to the White House. The Yankee stadium in the Bronx had just started construction, the U.S. Navy commissioned as the very first American aircraft carrier, and the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated in May of 1922. Among these titans of historic importance lies a smaller, but no less important event for locals of the Grand Valley: the construction of the iconic Lincoln Park-Moyer Pool.

The Lincoln Park-Moyer Pool has been enjoyed by tens of thousands of people over the decades, with over 75,000 guests recorded in the past 12 years alone. In honor of the anniversary, the pool will be offering free admission for the entirety of June 8, and Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout will be giving special remarks at 10:30 a.m. Free ice cream will also be provided afterwards.

The pool was the first pool ever built in Grand Junction, funded by local philanthropist William J. Moyer and his wife, Ida Shantz Moyer, who provided $25,000 for construction. Moyer was somewhat of a fixture in Grand Junction, having brushed elbows with local free speech icon Dalton Trumbo, who based the protagonist of his novel Eclipse on Moyer.

Moyers funding also came with a stipulation that the pool provide free swim days for local kids, a tradition which continues to this day on Wednesday and Saturdays, if the kids bring a paying adult.

