LaQunya L. Baker appointed to the Arapahoe County Court

Arapahoe County Justice Center
Arapahoe County Justice Center(Ed Clemente / MGN MGN | Ed Clemente / MGN MGN)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:53 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Governor Jared Polis announced Thursday that LaQunya L. Baker has been appointed to the Arapahoe County Court in the 18th Judicial District. Baker will be replacing Anne M. Ollada, as Ollada has resigned. Baker will assume her new position on July 1.

Baker is a partner and co-owner of Baker Oliver Simpson Law PLLC, a law practice that focuses on criminal defense. She is also a visiting assistant professor at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.

