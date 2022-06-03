Grab your totes bags and baskets, the Fruita Farmer’s Market starts next week

FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday that the opening day for the 2022 farmer’s market season is June 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Reed Park in Fruita.

The opening day will also coincide with the first Family Fun Day at the farmer’s market, where patrons can find games, classes, and fun for the entire family. The FACC plans to host Family Fun Days once a month. This month will feature art activities led by Banjo Cat Art Classes, live music from local musician Alexandria Cox, and free horse carriage rides from JR’s Carriage Services.

The market accepts Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program and Double Up Food Bucks as payment. Prospective patrons can contact the Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce at their information tent to redeem their SNAP or to ask questions.

