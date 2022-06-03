Advertisement

Fentanyl crisis in Colorado

(Photo courtesy: DEA)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:16 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This year’s nearly 400 percent increase in fentanyl-related busts is why law enforcement leaders and elected officials are at the state’s first-ever summit.

The fentanyl crisis in Colorado is hitting an all-time high. That’s why the non-profit Voices for Awareness and local law enforcement want to find a solution to the problem that is destroying our communities.

“I would like to say that these deaths are poisonings. They’re not overdoses,” said Andrea Thomas, executive director for Voices for Awareness Foundation

Thomas will tell you fentanyl is made to destroy lives. It turns out the synthetic opioid is all too good at its job.

“Fentanyl is purposely manufactured to deceive and addict, and in the end, in one year’s time, we’ve had almost 108,000 deaths,” added Thomas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates over 150 people die from overdoses every day. No place is immune.

“Fentanyl has been affecting our community in Grand Junction for about the last four years,” described Thomas. “When I lost my daughter in 2018, she was one of 10 in the state of Colorado to be poisoned by the same distributor from Grand Junction.”

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Utah earthquakes
Mesa County hit with not one, but two earthquakes
Stonebarger obtained the finances exclusively through illicit means
Highlands Ranch man sentenced to federal prison; fraudulently obtained over $800,000 in COVID-19 relief money meant for Colorado small businesses
Lucas Salazar, 35
Grand Junction man arrested after on-foot chase
The victim has not been identified.
Fatal crash on I70, eastbound lanes temporarily blocked
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

Drought conditions continue to worsen, with no improvement expected for the foreseeable future.
Roaring Fork watershed still far below average, not likely to improve
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own bags and boxes, and to take as many books as they...
District 51′s annual book giveaway is back
The ROCC works toward the preservation of alpine areas like this in Ouray County.
Ridgway-Ouray Community Council recognized as Member of the Month
Aspen trees are not individual trees, but rather pieces of a larger whole.
Australia claims sea grass species as largest plant, apparently forgetting about Pando and Kebler Aspen groves