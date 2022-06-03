GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This year’s nearly 400 percent increase in fentanyl-related busts is why law enforcement leaders and elected officials are at the state’s first-ever summit.

The fentanyl crisis in Colorado is hitting an all-time high. That’s why the non-profit Voices for Awareness and local law enforcement want to find a solution to the problem that is destroying our communities.

“I would like to say that these deaths are poisonings. They’re not overdoses,” said Andrea Thomas, executive director for Voices for Awareness Foundation

Thomas will tell you fentanyl is made to destroy lives. It turns out the synthetic opioid is all too good at its job.

“Fentanyl is purposely manufactured to deceive and addict, and in the end, in one year’s time, we’ve had almost 108,000 deaths,” added Thomas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates over 150 people die from overdoses every day. No place is immune.

“Fentanyl has been affecting our community in Grand Junction for about the last four years,” described Thomas. “When I lost my daughter in 2018, she was one of 10 in the state of Colorado to be poisoned by the same distributor from Grand Junction.”

