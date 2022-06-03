Drought holds tight, rain is scarce through the next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Tonight will be mostly clear. We’ll cool from lower 80s around sunset to 60s by midnight. Morning low temperatures will be in the 40s in the higher elevations with 50s in the valleys - averaging near 53 degrees in Grand Junction and 49 degrees on Montrose. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny. The UV Index will be around 10, or very high, so you can burn in as little as 10-15 minutes. Make sure to use sunscreen and reapply every few hours. Friday’s highs will range from mid-80s to low 90s - averaging around 89 in Grand Junction and 85 in Montrose.

Drought Monitor

The weekly Drought Monitor update was released on Thursday. It indicates moderate to severe levels of drought persisting over the Western Slope with extreme drought along the New Mexico state line. Our May rainfall total was just 0.34 inches. That’s about half an inch shy of May’s normal rainfall of 0.83 inches. Long-range forecasts don’t look too promising for us as they favor below-normal rainfall for at least the next two weeks.

Our Next Rain Maker

Our next rain maker is on track to arrive late Sunday into Monday. New forecast data on Thursday indicates a low pressure wave over the Pacific that is moving a little bit faster than it was on Wednesday. That could mean a few showers as early as Sunday afternoon and evening, but Monday still looks to the be the biggest shot at any rain locally. Still, we won’t all get rain. Showers and storms will be few from near I-70 and south. The best opportunity to get any moisture will be over the higher elevations north of I-70 and east of our area along the Continental Divide.

