Ridgway-Ouray Community Council recognized as Member of the Month

RIDGWAY, Colo. (KJCT) - The Ridgeway Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday that the Ridgway-Ouray Community Council was recognized as the RACC Member of the Month, a program meant to provide locals and visitors alike with information about businesses and organizations in the area.

The ROCC is a nonprofit community organization based in Ouray and Ridgway, Colorado, with a mission to foster community between the two cities and those who live between. The organization stated that they are dedicated to improving quality-of-life issues as well as establishing clean energy, protecting Ouray’s fragile alpine areas, advocating for affordable housing, and stewarding local land.

Ouray County also has measures to prevent light pollution and to preserve the stellar (badum-tiss) night sky in the area.

The organization is also working with the Forest Service and the San Juan Mountain Association to protect the Blue Lakes area from degradation caused by abuse and overuse, titled the “Save the Blues” campaign.

Autoplay Caption

More information about the ROCC can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.