Advertisement

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Celebrating Doughnut Day and Special Olympics

Mesa County Sheriff's Office
Mesa County Sheriff's Office(KJCT)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:29 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa Country Sheriff’s Office is celebrating doughnut day!

The Mesa Country Sheriff’s Office is celebrating doughnut day and using funds raised from this upcoming weekend to help out the special Olympics.

Through supporting the special Olympics, community members are able to help special athletes have access to uniforms, training gear, and awards.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Utah earthquakes
Mesa County hit with not one, but two earthquakes
Stonebarger obtained the finances exclusively through illicit means
Highlands Ranch man sentenced to federal prison; fraudulently obtained over $800,000 in COVID-19 relief money meant for Colorado small businesses
Lucas Salazar, 35
Grand Junction man arrested after on-foot chase
The victim has not been identified.
Fatal crash on I70, eastbound lanes temporarily blocked
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

KJCT JUCO AND BUSINESSES
KJCT JUCO AND BUSINESSES
KJCT D51 STAFFING
KJCT D51 STAFFING
KJCT GJHS GROUNDBREAKING
KJCT GJHS GROUNDBREAKING
Mesa County Valley School District 51
District 51 reducing some staff due to declining enrollment