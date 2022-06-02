Advertisement

3 seriously hurt when hot-air balloon crashes into train

The balloon hit a building, bounded off of it, then was hit by a train, a witness said.
The balloon hit a building, bounded off of it, then was hit by a train, a witness said.(Source: WTMJ/CNN)
By WTMJ staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:13 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Wis. (WTMJ) - Three people were seriously injured when a hot-air balloon crashed into a moving train on Wednesday.

According to police, witnesses said the balloon was in distress before the crash.

A witness said the balloon hit a building, bounded off of it, then was hit by a train.

He said several people on the ground rushed over to help them.

The three people inside were hospitalized with injuries officials said are life-threatening.

City, state and federal officials are investigating what caused the crash.

Richard Lapidus recalls what he saw when the hot-air balloon crashed in Wisconsin on Wednesday. (Source: WTMJ/CNN)

Copyright 2022 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Utah earthquakes
Mesa County hit with not one, but two earthquakes
Stonebarger obtained the finances exclusively through illicit means
Highlands Ranch man sentenced to federal prison; fraudulently obtained over $800,000 in COVID-19 relief money meant for Colorado small businesses
Lucas Salazar, 35
Grand Junction man arrested after on-foot chase
The victim has not been identified.
Fatal crash on I70, eastbound lanes temporarily blocked
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

Higher oil and gas prices have contributed to the inflation that is plaguing the U.S. and...
OPEC+ alliance boosts oil production as energy prices soar
Offenders caught stealing someone else’s delivery risk up to five years in jail.
Porch pirates could face felony charges if caught in this state
Mesa County Sheriff's Office
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Celebrating Doughnut Day and Special Olympics
A plant in Claycomo, Missouri, near Kansas City, that makes big electric and combustion-engine...
Ford plans to add 6,200 jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri
Harvey Weinstein, shown in this file photo, is jailed in California, where he was extradited...
Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld by appeals court