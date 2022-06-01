Multiple domesticated ducks mysteriously left at Central High School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Nearly two dozen adult domesticated ducks were mysteriously left at Central High School’s outdoor classroom.

Administrators showed up for work this morning and spotted the ducks with no indication of how or when the ducks got there.

“There is no water for them,” said Emily Shockley, public information specialist for District 51. “There is shade which is great, but there is no food, no where for them to lay their eggs which they have already been doing. So, we’d love to find a good home for them.”

Administrators said 21 ducks were counted. The district isn’t exactly sure when the ducks were dropped off, especially since administrators came to the school today, following the long Memorial Day weekend. Shockley said they aren’t sure if the ducks were left by someone who can’t take care of them anymore or it if was just someone’s idea of a prank.

Overall, Shockley said the ducks appear to be healthy, with one exception.

“One of them looked like he did have a leg injury,” said Shockley. “We’re not sure what’s going to happen with him but hopefully we will get him the care he needs.”

A community member volunteered to pick the ducks up and take them temporarily. But the district hopes to find the ducks’ owners or a permanent place for them.

If you have any information about the ducks, you are encouraged to call Central High School.

