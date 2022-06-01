Advertisement

‘I have my guard up now’: Woman says man stole $4K while borrowing phone

A woman in Alabama said she was scammed when trying to help another person make a call. (Source: WALA)
By Lenise Ligon and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:45 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - An Alabama woman said she was a victim of a phone scam when she tried to help a man make a call to his father.

On Monday, Kasey Johnston was shopping at Target with her son when a man asked to use her phone. She said the man told her he needed to call his dad to help him find the phone he’d lost in the store.

WALA reports the man did make a call, but Johnston said he also took $4,000 from her bank account.

“He locked my phone and then said, ‘Hey, I accidentally locked your phone.’ So, when I entered my passcode, he watched me,” Johnston said. “He then went to my banking account app, and when Face ID didn’t work, he entered in the passcode and gained access to my accounts.”

Johnston said she felt targeted because she was trying to care for her son, and the man used that to his advantage.

“I have my guard up now. I don’t trust people anymore, and I’ve always tried to help,” Johnston said. “I got burned in a big way.”

The Better Business Bureau said Johnston’s story serves as an important warning, especially since many of these situations go unreported.

The agency shared that its best advice to avoid such a scam is to require a Face ID and pin to access the phone and banking applications.

Mobile police said they are investigating the situation, and representatives with Venmo also said they are checking the incident.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim has not been identified.
Fatal crash on I70, eastbound lanes temporarily blocked
Eastern Utah earthquakes
Mesa County hit with not one, but two earthquakes
Lucas Salazar, 35
Grand Junction man arrested after on-foot chase
Amy Philips
New city clerk hired by City of Grand Junction
Stonebarger obtained the finances exclusively through illicit means
Highlands Ranch man sentenced to federal prison; fraudulently obtained over $800,000 in COVID-19 relief money meant for Colorado small businesses

Latest News

FILE - A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of...
Biden says he wasn’t informed early on of baby formula woes
Ryder truck 'scrapes' its way through Bankhead Tunnel Tuesday morning
VIDEO: Truck ‘scrapes’ its way through tunnel, loses entire roof
FILE - People line up to speak during a reparations task force meeting at Third Baptist Church...
Slavery reparations advocates hail historic California report
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testifies during the...
Sheryl Sandberg, No. 2 executive at Facebook parent company, is stepping down