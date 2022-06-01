Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Quinn’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Quinn!

Quinn is a one-year-old female shepherd mix. She loves to be around people and does well around other animals. Quinn is housebroken and crate trained. She would make a great adventuring buddy and when the time calls, she would love to cuddle up in your lap. Quinn is spayed and up to date on all her immunizations.

If you are interested in adopting Quinn contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

