Advertisement

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Quinn’

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Quinn
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: Quinn(Grand Rivers Humane Society)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:37 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Quinn!

Quinn is a one-year-old female shepherd mix. She loves to be around people and does well around other animals. Quinn is housebroken and crate trained. She would make a great adventuring buddy and when the time calls, she would love to cuddle up in your lap. Quinn is spayed and up to date on all her immunizations.

If you are interested in adopting Quinn contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim has not been identified.
Fatal crash on I70, eastbound lanes temporarily blocked
Eastern Utah earthquakes
Mesa County hit with not one, but two earthquakes
Lucas Salazar, 35
Grand Junction man arrested after on-foot chase
Amy Philips
New city clerk hired by City of Grand Junction
Governor Polis is expecting to retain his position.
Governor Polis one of few Democrats expected to be reelected

Latest News

KJCT CHS DUCKS
KJCT CHS DUCKS
KJCT FATAL CRASH
KJCT FATAL CRASH
KJCT FOOTCHASE
KJCT FOOTCHASE
KJCT EARTHQUAKE
KJCT EARTHQUAKE