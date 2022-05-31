Advertisement

Simms Mesa Fire reaches optimal conditions; further developments not likely

The Simms Mesa Fire on May 19, the day of ignition.
The Simms Mesa Fire on May 19, the day of ignition.(Melissa Siders)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:15 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTROSE/OURAY COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The Simms Mesa Fire has reached total containment with no hotspots detected by infrared flights. Repair work continues as dozer lines are rehabilitated and fences are repaired. Suppression repair is expected to continue for approximately three more days, and no further developments are expected.

Management of the fire has been transitioned to local resources on Tuesday morning. Two 20 person crews, an engine crew, and a heavy equipment crew remain present.

There are no closures or evacuations, but fire personnel request that the public avoid the affected area out of respect for firefighter safety.

