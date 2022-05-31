Mesa County hit with not one, but two earthquakes

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Geological Survey has confirmed that Mesa County was rocked by two separate quakes on Tuesday afternoon. Both quakes were relatively minor.

The first quake, occurring at 4:12 p.m., originated east-northeast of Thompson Springs, Utah, at a depth of six kilometers below the surface and a magnitude of 2.5. The second quake occurred just 15 seconds later, originating in the same area but at a depth of nearly seven kilometers below the surface with a magnitude of 3.8.

Both earthquakes were minor, and damage is not expected.

