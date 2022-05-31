Advertisement

Menkhaven Fire grows 45 acres; significant containment achieved despite high winds

The last drop of a large airtanker before leaving the Menkhaven Fire for the night.
The last drop of a large airtanker before leaving the Menkhaven Fire for the night.(Rio Grande National | Rio Grande National Forest)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:32 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANTONITO, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews working to contain the Menkhaven Fire saw some success Monday, despite high wind exacerbating fire conditions. New fires have ignited outside of the containment zone due to flying sparks and/or embers, but crews quickly responded and are working to contain the new ignitions. No aerial resources were available due to high winds making flight conditions unsafe.

The reached 50% containment on Monday. Some evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes at 9 p.m. Monday night, and Highway 17 was reopened for one-lane traffic. Power has also been restored to the area.

The Menkhaven Fire was reported on Saturday afternoon 16 miles west of Antonito, Colorado. The cause is currently unknown, but crews are investigating.

Fuels include mixed conifer with brush and aspen, burning in a steep canyon.

