Governor Polis one of few Democrats expected to be reelected

Governor Polis is expecting to retain his position.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:03 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Primary Election is less than a month away, but according to national publication hill.com, Governor Polis is likely here to stay. Out of a total of 36 governors across the country up for reelection, Polis is one of few Democrats expected to meet voter approval.

The Hill stated that Polis credits his polling to recognizing individual rights. Polis was elected to his position in 2018, after defeating Republican nominee Walker Stapleton. Over the course of his career, Polis has made a frequent habit of making political history. Not only is Polis the first openly gay man to serve as a governor in United States history, he is also the first Jewish governor of Colorado.

Colorado’s Primary Election will take place on June 28.

