Advertisement

Florida 5th grader accused of making school shooting threat

The sheriff called the student’s behavior "sickening," especially after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (WINK, LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, FACEBOOK, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:11 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - Sheriff’s deputies in Florida have arrested a 10-year-old fifth grade student accused of threatening to shoot up a school.

Investigators learned of the threat made by the boy on Saturday and arrested him. The school involved was Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral.

In a social media post, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno called the student’s behavior “sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas.” He said making sure “our children are safe is paramount.”

The boy was charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting. He allegedly made the threat via text message.

“Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences,” Marceno said.

The arrest came days after an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and opened fire on a fourth grade classroom, killing 19 students and two teachers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms this is the boat that capsized at Lake Pueblo on May 29,...
1 missing, 1 dead and 11 hospitalized after boat capsizes in Colorado
The raft was stuck for a short amount of time before being freed by a police boat.
VIDEO: Teams scramble to free raft stuck in river by Palisade
Harmony Animal Matchmaker and Sanctuary adoption event.
Animal shelter hosts adopting event at brewery
A slurry bomber dumps fire retardant while incident command discusses options.
‘Menkhaven Fire’ ignites 16 miles west of Antonito, Colorado
Mosaic Housing
Mega factory coming to Grand Junction geared toward housing crisis

Latest News

10-year-old in Florida arrested after alleged school shooting threat
A man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the glass...
Cake thrown at Mona Lisa in vandalism attempt
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle appear to agree something must be done to combat gun...
Biden promises action on gun control after Texas school shooting
Roger Gale, 27, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. He is...
Fatal shooting of Black man in Kansas may have been a hate crime