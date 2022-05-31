Advertisement

Boaters capture massive rockslide on camera

Boaters spending time on Lake Powell for Memorial Day captured the moment a massive rockslide occurred. (CNN Newsource, MILA CARTER)
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:51 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Boaters captured the moment a massive rockslide happened on Lake Powell in Arizona.

The video is from Mila Carter who was spending time on the lake for Memorial Day with her husband.

The huge slab of rock crashed into the water below.

The second the section of the cliff broke off, Carter’s husband sped away for safety.

No one was injured in their boat.

“Luckily, no one was around,” she said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim has not been identified.
Fatal crash on I70, eastbound lanes temporarily blocked
Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms this is the boat that capsized at Lake Pueblo on May 29,...
1 missing, 1 dead and 11 hospitalized after boat capsizes in Colorado
The raft was stuck for a short amount of time before being freed by a police boat.
VIDEO: Teams scramble to free raft stuck in river by Palisade
A slurry bomber dumps fire retardant while incident command discusses options.
‘Menkhaven Fire’ ignites 16 miles west of Antonito, Colorado
Mosaic Housing
Mega factory coming to Grand Junction geared toward housing crisis

Latest News

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Depp-Heard jury still sorting through weeks of dirty laundry
President Joe Biden meets with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary...
Biden plots inflation fight with Fed chair as nation worries
Darion McClendon and his son, 4-month-old Da’Mari McClendon, were shot and killed Sunday night...
Father, infant son fatally shot while sitting on front porch, police say
Three people were shot, one of whom was killed, following a high school graduation on Xavier...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside New Orleans high school graduation
Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street...
After Uvalde, holiday weekend sees shootings nationwide