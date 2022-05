GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Highlights and scores from Day 1 of the Junior College World Series:

Cowley 2, Central Florida 8

Harford 6, Walters State 12

Snead State 2, Wabash Valley 12 F/5

San Jacinto vs McLennan (in progress)

