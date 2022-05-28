Advertisement

Mother shares story to warn public against driving impaired

Mason McClenathan, a 16-year-old from Montrose.
Mason McClenathan, a 16-year-old from Montrose.((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:06 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -A Montrose mother’s urgent plea so no one else will face what she will never forget.

Michelle McClenathan lost her 16-year-old son nearly four years ago to an impaired driver. She said the driver was under the influence of marijuana when the two boys skipped school to get high back in November 2018.

Mason’s friend hit a curb and flipped the car, and Mason died a few minutes later, but the driver survived.

This is just one of the dozens of DUI cases investigated every year.

“We don’t want any other parent to have to go through what we have it’s not right,” said Michelle. “That’s what really got it started for me. I just got so angry, and listening to some of the other stories it just made me want to make a change, at least try to.”

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, 74 suspected DUI incidents in Mesa County 71 deaths from impaired driving crashes this year.

