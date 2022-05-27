Two Grand Junction men accused in fentanyl deaths
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:39 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two Grand Junction area men are behind bars today, and their federal indictments paint a picture of fentanyl’s devastating impact.
The suspects’ names are Mark Harold and Junior Anthony Highline.
Both face the same charge, distributing fentanyl that resulted in someone’s death.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid.
But there is a key difference in the two cases.
Harold is accused in the March 2021 death of someone with the initials K.L.
Prosecutors claim Highline’s fentanyl killed a different person known in court records only as C.C. last October.
Both men are in custody.
Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.