Advertisement

Therapy dogs arrive in Uvalde in wake of mass shooting

Therapy dogs from Brooke Army Medical Center arrived in Uvalde on Wednesday. (Source: KABB/WOAI/CNN)
By KABB/WOAI staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:52 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (KABB/WOAI) – Amid tragedy in Texas, man’s best friend is providing some moments of comfort.

Therapy dogs from Brooke Army Medical Center arrived in Uvalde on Wednesday as the community mourns the loss of 19 children and two teachers who were killed at Robb Elementary School.

“Anybody that is here is able to come love on our dogs and just kind of release some of the different emotions and feelings that are inside them right now,” Kris Blair, one of the handlers, said.

The therapy dogs are trained to interact with people and offer affection, comfort, and support.

Copyright 2022 KABB/WOAI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect's identity is not currently known.
Kia Rio stolen on North Avenue, suspect caught by cameras
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid.
Two Grand Junction men accused in fentanyl deaths
Mosaic Housing
Mega factory coming to Grand Junction geared toward housing crisis
Mesa County Health Department
Whooping cough in Mesa County
Abbie Campana has been taking college classes full-time for the past two years, earning 80...
Teen graduates from college before graduating high school

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a...
At long last, Depp jurors hear closings, begin deliberations
Authorities release timeline of Uvalde shooting
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne...
NRA meets in Texas amid protests after school massacre
FILE - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capitol on...
Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Raffensperger