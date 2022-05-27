Advertisement

Swiftwater Search and Rescue gets ready for summer season

Mesa County Swiftwater Team
Mesa County Swiftwater Team((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:07 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - More people are diving into recreational water activities as the weather warms up.

That means the Swiftwater Search and Rescue is training for the worst.

Nicholas Ingalls, a swift water technician, explains to his team preparation is key, “Swift water teams around the country, right now, spring is kind of the time to get out and train. While we have those more challenging conditions.”

The team already spent six weeks training this year because these people know keeping their training current is essential for saving lives.

“We want to make sure when we get missions that everybody is rescue ready, and as everything, practice makes perfect,” said Kirra Dyer, a swift water technician.

The training first begins with land-based skills, like throwing ropes and river operations, then it’s on to water education that includes how to move a raft and power raft from shore and much more.

“You have both the challenge of swimming in fairly quickly moving water, as well as the mental challenge of you’re not as much in control of the river as the river is of you,” added Ingalls.

The best way to stay safe in water requires you to do your part by wearing a personal flotation device like a life jacket, just another warning from the experts.

