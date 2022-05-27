Simms Mesa Fire personnel expect containment to hold through red flag warning

OURAY COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Crews are still working steadily to contain the Simms Mesa Wildfire as conditions move towards critical fire weather, with full intention of keeping the fire contained through the weekend’s red flag warning. Infrared flights over the burned area indicate that most hotspots are well within the containment zone.

Firefighters stated that they are confident in their ability to keep the fire contained despite worsening conditions, and have deliberately maintained a robust personnel roster in anticipation of the coming weather changes.

Suppression repair work is ongoing as firefighters work to repair fences on private property that were damaged during initial containment efforts. Teams have also begun to rehabilitate hand-dug firelines to reduce their ecological and environmental impact, and have begun seeding the area with “successor species”— plant life native to the area that typically moves in within days or months of a fire. Structures sprayed with fire retardant during suppression efforts will also be cleaned, and an excavator arrived on Wednesday to help repair firelines dug by bulldozers.

Roads surrounding the fire are still closed, including Wildcat Canyon Road and T & M Road. There are no evacuations or pre-evacuations in place.

