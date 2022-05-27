Second presumptive Monkeypox case confirmed in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - A Denver man with connections to Colorado’s original monkeypox case has been identified and confirmed as a second presumptive case of monkeypox. Final confirmation by the Center for Disease Control is still pending.

The risk to the public remains low, and monkeypox is rarely fatal. There are currently no plans for lockdowns, quarantines, or vaccination mandates. Only ten cases have been confirmed in the U.S. thus far.

The Colorado Department of Public Health states that monkeypox is spread through prolonged physical contact with infected individuals, objects coated in the virus, respiratory droplets, bodily fluids, or skin lesions.

Initial symptoms of monkeypox typically include fever, headaches, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion. A rash then typically develops within one to three days after fever, which often begins on the face and spreads to other parts of the body. However, some recent cases have shown a tendency to form in the genital or perianal area, which can lead to the disease being confused with other infections like syphilis or herpes.

The incubation period for monkeypox is typically seven to 14 days, but can range from less than five to 21 days. Infected individuals typically recover within two to four weeks.

