Advertisement

No burn advisory issued for Mesa County

Burning of any kind, including agricultural burns, are prohibited during the advisory
(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:58 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Due to worsening fire conditions, Mesa County Public Health issued a no burn advisory on Friday morning. The advisory will last from 11 a.m. 10 p.m. on May 27 and 28. The National Weather Service has also issued a red flag warning for Mesa, Montrose, Garfield, Rio Blanco, Delta, Gunnison, Ouray, San Miguel, Dolores, Montezuma, La Plata, Archuleta, and Hinsdale counties. Some other counties may have patchy, location-specific warnings.

Gusty winds, low relative humidity, warm temperatures, and dry fuels is further exacerbating fire danger as conditions reach critical status.

Fire danger across the southwest continues to increase as conditions deteriorate, with little improvement expected in the short-term.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect's identity is not currently known.
Kia Rio stolen on North Avenue, suspect caught by cameras
Mosaic Housing
Mega factory coming to Grand Junction geared toward housing crisis
Mesa County Health Department
Whooping cough in Mesa County
Abbie Campana has been taking college classes full-time for the past two years, earning 80...
Teen graduates from college before graduating high school
The FBI announced Wednesday that 11 people had been arrested in an investigation into...
FBI: 11 arrested after probe uncovers $2.5 million in PPP fraud

Latest News

Voter registration must be changed by June 6 in order to participate in the upcoming election.
Deadline to change or affiliate with a political party rapidly approaching
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid.
Two Grand Junction men accused in fentanyl deaths
Mark Daniel Harold, 59
Two Grand Junction men accused in fentanyl deaths
Mark Daniel Harold, 59
Two Grand Junction men accused in fentanyl deaths