JUCO World Series preview
The World Series begins Saturday at Suplizio Field
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Here are the 10 teams competing in this year’s Junior College World Series:
#1 Walters State (TN)
#2 Wabash Valley (IL)
#3 McLennan (TX)
#4 Central Florida (FL)
#5 Crowder (MO)
#6 Central Arizona (AZ)
#7 Cowley (KS)
#8 San Jacinto-North (TX)
#9 Snead State (AL)
#10 Harford (MD)
First round matchups:
Cowley vs Central Florida (Saturday, 9:00 AM)
Harford vs Walters State (Saturday, 12:00 PM)
Snead State vs Wabash Valley (Saturday, 3:00 PM)
San Jacinto vs McLennan (Saturday, 7:00 PM)
Central Arizona vs Crowder (Sunday, 10:00 AM)
