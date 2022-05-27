Advertisement

Gas stations feeling impact of high gas prices

Palisade Dino Mart
Palisade Dino Mart(KKCO)
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:37 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - As fuel prices continue to rise nationwide, drivers aren’t the only ones feeling the pain at the pump, as gas station owners are also feeling the impact of the high gas prices.

“We pay for the gas at a certain price, we have to charge a slight bit more to turn a profit,” said Kameron Okuma, owner of the Palisade Dino Mart. “Our fuel margins are only about two percent so we have to go up with the gas prices going up or this business would go under.”

Okuma said he bases his price for gas off of price sheets he gets from his supplier. To keep from going under, he said he has to follow the fuel price trend.

“If we don’t raise the pricing going with the trend, then we’ll sell out of gas before everyone else and have to reorder at a way higher price than everybody else,” said Okuma. “Then our price is going to go even higher than everybody else’s which in turn drives the market higher and higher.”

Okuma said his store is also feeling the impact of the high gas prices with fewer people making in-store purchases.

“People can’t afford to keep filling up their tanks and buying all the stuff that they want to buy at the same time,” said Okuma.

Despite the high prices, Okuma said he feels fortunate that the community has continued to support his business and said people for the most part are understanding.

“I think we’re pretty fortunate with our community support here and the customers that we have that come into the store,” said Okuma. “Because nobody’s really giving us a hard time about the gas prices. The majority of people know it’s not our fault.”

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perin's Peak wildfire
Wildfire breaks out near Durango as southern Colorado’s snowpack bottoms out
Missing Person: Victor Lee Abeyta
Victor Lee Abeyta: Open Cold Case in Mesa County
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
The suspect's identity is not currently known.
Kia Rio stolen on North Avenue, suspect caught by cameras
Bryan Randolph Cornwell, 39
Man allegedly involved with fatal Fentanyl overdose threatened to bomb Norwood Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Mesa County Public Libraries offer frequent trainings, often completely free.
Mesa County Libraries offers customer service training for local businesses
Grand Valley Transit
Grand Valley Transit offering free rides during JUCO
Costs continue to rise as availability cannot keep pace with demand.
Investor set to launch affordable housing ‘megafactory’
As the formula crisis continues, alternative solutions are being sought out.
Governor Polis declares infant formula shortage a disaster emergency