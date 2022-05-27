Advertisement

CPW reminds public of boat safety

CPW Boat Safety
CPW Boat Safety((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:22 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to ensure you’re safe when boating.

CPW park rangers suggest people wear life jackets, carry all required safety gear, review navigation techniques, boat sober, and be aware of weather and water conditions.

“So anyone who recreates near water should be conscious of wearing their life jacket and being safe near water,” said Howard Asal, park ranger. “When it is hot, you need to be aware of what’s going to happen when you go in the cold water. Wearing a life jacket just raises your odds of surviving.”

