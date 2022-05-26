Advertisement

Whooping cough in Mesa County

Mesa County Health Department
Mesa County Health Department((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Health officials have confirmed whooping cough in Mesa County.

Mesa County Public Health reports 60 cases statewide since Jan. 1, 2022. Nineteen of those are in the southwest and western Colorado.

Doctors confirmed Mesa County’s first case last week, an adult over the age of 60 who is currently not hospitalized.

Experts said the infectious respiratory disease could be very dangerous for infants younger than a year old.

”The best way to prevent pertussis or whooping cough is through vaccination,” said Epidemiologist Mikaela Koller. Vaccination is a series that begins when people are infants, and then they have protection throughout their adult lives. The biggest groups we want to protect are infants that are younger than 12 months, and we recommend if you are a pregnant mother, you, yourself, are vaccinated. Anyone around your infants are vaccinated, and once your infant is able to get vaccinated, that they do.”

Families are also encouraged to stay home from work or school when they are sick

