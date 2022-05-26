Advertisement

Mesa County Libraries offers customer service training for local businesses

The training is free of charge, but seating is limited
Mesa County Public Libraries offer frequent trainings, often completely free.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Libraries announced Thursday that it would be offering training on customer service for local businesses. Admission is free, and the training will be offered twice during the month of June.

The first training will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 13, and the second training will be at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 at the Central Library, 443 North Sixth Street, Grand Junction.

The training, titled “Treat Your Customer Right: Customer Service Training for Mesa County Businesses” is meant to offer ideas and practices for offering improved service to local patrons. Participants will be educated on customer retention and improvement, and on building relationships with consumers.

The library stated, “This training will give business owners, managers, and staff ideas for ensuring that they’re offering the best possible service to their customers, which is essential to keep customers coming back.”

Seating is limited, so MCL recommends to register via their event calendar or via their phone number, (970) 243-4442

