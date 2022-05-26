Advertisement

Lincoln Park Stadium finishes renovations just in time for JUCO

The iconic stadium has played host to six decades of JUCO games.
The iconic stadium has played host to six decades of JUCO games.(City of Grand Junction)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After months of renovation work on the iconic Lincoln Park Stadium, construction has finished with time to spare before JUCO starts this weekend. Fans can expect to continue over 60 years of baseball traditions and Navajo Tacos with little interruptions, and the added bonus of shiny new facilities.

Improvements include brand-new bleachers along the third base line and seatbacks behind home plate for Suplizio Field, new western bleachers for Stocker Stadium, new LED lighting throughout, electrical and IT upgrades, and upgrades to the southwest and northwest entry points.

“Once the community packs into Suplizio Field for another JUCO, I believe everyone will be thrilled with the drastic improvements that have been made,” said City of Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout.

The City of Grand Junction, JUCO, Colorado Mesa University, and Mesa County Valley School District 51 all contributed to the project, with a total project cost of $11.6 million.

