KJCT Athletes of the Year
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -
Colorado Mesa:
Paige Adair (Softball)
Trevor Baskin (Basketball)
Lily Borgenheimer (Swimming)
Ashley Bradford (Softball)
Spencer Bramwell (Baseball)
Dylan Checketts (Lacrosse)
Kiley Davis (Lacrosse)
Lila Dere (Soccer)
Connor Durant (Soccer)
Caleb Farmer (Baseball)
Alec Fronapfel (Soccer)
Marissa Gallegos (Wrestling)
Karst Hunter (Football)
Taylor Jakeman (Lacrosse)
Mica Jenrette (Track & Field)
Seth Latham (Wrestling)
Kerstin Layman (Volleyball)
Elijiah Lilly (Football)
Mariah Martin (Basketball)
Haydn McGeary (Baseball)
Damarren Mitchell (Football)
Donnie Negus (Wrestling)
Carson Schwark (Lacrosse)
Jayleen Sekona (Wrestling)
Ellie Smith (Softball)
James Steinke (Lacrosse)
Daniella Turner (Basketball)
Ryan Wheeler (Wrestling)
Elijah Williams (Track & Field)
Caprock Academy:
Jonathan Abshear (Basketball)
Coal Ridge:
Peyton Garrison (Track & Field)
DeBeque:
Brennan Rigsby (Basketball)
Scottie Vines (Track & Field)
Delta:
Cassidy Butler (Tennis)
Nathan Scharnhorst (Football)
Fruita Monument:
Olivia Campbell (Basketball)
Dylan Chelewski (Wrestling)
Kien Cogley (Track & Field)
Jack Dere (Baseball)
Tony Farber (Lacrosse)
Andrew Lee (Baseball)
Hayden Murray (Volleyball)
Sullivan Sample (Wrestling)
Joe Shepardson (Football)
Kaison Stegelmeier (Football, Lacrosse)
True Tobiasson (Wrestling)
Armony Trujillo (Football, Wrestling)
Kylie Wells (Soccer, Basketball)
Molly Younker (Soccer)
Grand Valley:
Abbeyrose Parker (basketball)
Jaycee Pittman (basketball)
GJ Central:
Billy Adams (Track & Field)
Justin Blanton (Football, Track & Field)
Liana Bryant (Soccer)
Jasmine Hernandez (Soccer)
Devin Hickey (Football)
Sidona Johnston (Softball, Rowing)
Hiusef Limones (Soccer)
Eric Macks (Basketball)
Krystyna Manzanarez (Basketball)
Andrew Serrano (Basketball)
Tristian Spence (Track & Field)
Tyler Stogsdill (Track & Field)
Kennedy Vis (Softball)
Alex Wagner (Basketball)
Brynn Wagner (Basketball)
Grand Junction:
Cole Atkinson (Lacrosse, Football)
Emma Aubert (Tennis)
Dillon Chapman (Basketball)
Kenya Contreras (Wrestling)
Danny Duffy (Track & Field)
Evan Gear (Tennis)
Peyton Harris (Wrestling)
Micah Kenny (Wrestling)
Andrew Leyba (Wrestling)
Amelia Moore (Track & Field)
Cale Moore (Wrestling)
Matthew Parkes (Soccer)
Santiago Renteria (Lacrosse)
Reese Skinner (Basketball)
Sailor Warinner (Track & Field)
Dannon Yake (Soccer)
Montrose:
Austin Griffin (Football)
Luke Hutto (Basketball)
Ashden Oberg (Football)
Trey Reese (Basketball)
Zeke Steenburgen (Baseball)
Gage Wareham (Baseball, Football)
North Fork:
Blaine Peebles (Football)
Mordecai White (Football)
Matthew Kasper (Track & Field)
Palisade:
Aiden Bevan (Baseball)
Sarah Cook (Swimming)
Malakhi Espinosa (Football)
Jamysen Geoffrion (Soccer)
Gabrielle Horton (Track & Field)
Donovan Maestas (Basketball)
Ryder Mancuso (Baseball)
Melesio Perez (Baseball)
Kevin Sjogren (Football)
Ella Yanowich (Volleyball)
