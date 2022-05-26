D51 response after Robb Elementary School shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Tuesday, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a shooting took 21 innocent lives, including 19 children, which has once again raised worry about safety in schools.

“What we are doing here is we are monitoring what is happening in Texas,” said Mesa County Valley School District 51 Director of Safety and Security Tim Leon. “We are making sure protocols are up-to-date, in place are good to minimize life loss in a situation like this.”

The Robb Elementary School shooting is the second-deadliest school shooting in our nation’s history.

Uvalde, Texas, is over 1,000 miles away from Grand Junction, and change is taking place. District 51 aims to improve its protocols.

“Lockdown and work with our first responders, law enforcement,” added Leon.

Now District 51 will evaluate the response at Robb Elementary and compare its protocols to what D51 has in place. The same thing happened after the Sandy Hook Shooting, where 20 first-graders and six employees were gunned down.

“We came up with the concept of higher highly trained, highly qualified former law enforcement, security officers,” said Leon. “So, we have a total of 23 armed security officers and law enforcement in our schools.”

Jason Tally, the crisis coordinator for D51, said he knows kids will have a lot of questions about the school shooting. That’s why what happens next is crucial.

“To listen to their thoughts and their feelings and allow them to talk and be able to express how they feel about that situation and have an open dialogue with your children.”

A lot of times, what children want is nothing more than reassurance.

“About their own safety, and I think it is important to help reassure them that adults are looking out for their best interest and the schools are doing what they can to keep them safe,” commented Tally.

