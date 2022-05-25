Advertisement

Victor Lee Abeyta: Open Cold Case in Mesa County

By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:06 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - You can help solve the only open missing person’s cold case in Mesa County.

Victor Lee Abeyta was born in September of 1950 and was last seen in May of 1998. He was reported missing by family in 2004.

Victor was last working at Safeway on Patterson as a butcher.

If you or anyone you know may have information regarding Mr. Abeyta contact the Grand Junction Police Department at (970) 242-6707.

