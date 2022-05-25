Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Willow’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst Pet of the week, Willow!

Willow is a 2-year-old cat who arrived at Roice-Hurst in March with a severely injured eyeball and a litter of newborn kittens in tow. Her kittens have since been adopted out and now it’s Willow’s turn to find her forever home.

Willow loves getting cuddles and would do best in a home without other cats.

If you’re interested in adopting Willow, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

