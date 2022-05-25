Advertisement

Man allegedly involved with fatal Fentanyl overdose threatened to bomb Norwood Sheriff’s Office

Bryan Randolph Cornwell, 39
Bryan Randolph Cornwell, 39(San Miguel Sheriff's Office | San Miguel Sheriff's Office)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Tuesday that a person of interest involved in a Fentanyl overdose allegedly threatened Norwood, Colorado law enforcement and businesses with explosives. Bryan Randolph Cornwell, a 39-year-old resident of Norwood, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies under a federal warrant last Friday.

The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Colorado U.S. Attorney’s Office to conduct the investigation.

Law enforcement had previously contacted Cornwall as a person of interest during an investigation of a Fentanyl overdose that killed a Norwood woman in February of this year. During the course of the investigation, Cornwall became agitated and allegedly sent threatening text messages directly to one of the investigators, detailing how he planned to “blow up” the Norwood Sheriff’s Office along with two other businesses.

Cornwall had previous experience handling explosives for avalanche blasting, but has not had access to explosives since his termination in February of 2021. It is not clear if Cornwall had the means to commit the bombings as he planned.

If convicted, Cornwall could face up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
The bill would make the legal recognition of an artificially conceived child's biological...
‘Marlo’s Law’ signed by Governor Polis
No foul play is suspected.
Man drowns at Confluence Park
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
B-17 Flying Fortress, Sentimental Journey
Iconic World War Two bombers in town for history tour

Latest News

The wildfire broke out on May 19, caused by an out of control prescribed burn ignited three...
Simms Mesa Fire successfully contained
Perin's Peak wildfire
Wildfire breaks out near Durango as southern Colorado’s snowpack bottoms out
Perin's Peak wildfire
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Willow
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Willow’