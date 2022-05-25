“Carry the load” Tenth annual national relay for Memorial Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The nonprofit, “Carry The Load” came through Grand Junction Tuesday as a part of its 20,000-mile national relay to honor and remember fallen military and first responders.

The tenth annual national relay was conducted to raise awareness for the true meaning of Memorial Day. The 32-day, 20,000-mile national relay includes five routes crossing 48 states and 100 rallies.

In addition to providing emotional healing, Carry The Load raises funds to assist with the challenges facing our military, veterans, first responders and their families. Fundraising goes toward recovery services, such as counseling, adaptive training, service dogs, suicide prevention, job placements, home improvements, and scholarships for children of the fallen.

“Memorial Day was put in place to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice and have died for our Country,” said Paramedic Beau York. “We carry a flag, we start in North Dakota, we go through the mountain states. All that is to bring awareness back to Memorial Day and the reason it was put in place in the first place.”

People of all ages can participate by walking with the National Relay team, attending a rally, hosting their own event and fundraising. To register, visit www.carrytheload.org/MemorialMay.

