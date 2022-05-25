Advertisement

Bird flu detected in Mesa County

The health risk to humans is low, however, some people may have job-related or recreational exposures to birds that put them at higher risk of infection.
By (Natasha Lynn) and (Joshua Vorse)
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:35 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On May 19, the bird flu was detected in Mesa County in wild great horned owls.

Mesa County Public Health works with other agencies such as Parks and Wildlife to identify these diseases and then notify the public so vulnerable groups can better prepare.

The bird flu is a disease found in wild and domestic birds. The health risk to humans is low, however, some people may have job-related or recreational exposures to birds that put them at higher risk of infection.

”The risk to humans is low when you’re interacting with birds,” said Disease Surveillance and Emergency Response Program Manager Rachel Burmeister. “But of course if you’re working in an industry where you have a lot of contact with birds or especially when birds are sick, you have a higher chances of being exposed and contracting the virus.”

If an individual sees a bird that looks sick, they are asked to call Colorado Parks and Wildlife at Colorado Parks and Wildlife office

If an individual has birds of their own, the health department encourages them to contact a veterinarian if the birds are acting abnormal.

