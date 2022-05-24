Advertisement

‘We’ve got a drunk Amish guy’: Horse-drawn buggy driver charged after hitting deputy’s cruiser

According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call May 14 for a “reckless operator” driving a horse-drawn buggy on the wrong side of the road.
By Chris Anderson, Michelle Nicks (WOIO) and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:20 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – A 21-year-old man has been charged with operating a vehicle while impaired for an incident involving a horse-drawn buggy.

According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call May 14 for a “reckless operator” driving a horse-drawn buggy on the wrong side of the road.

Deputies got in front of the buggy, but the driver did not stop.

“We’ve got a drunk Amish guy passed out in a buggy,” a deputy could be heard saying on body camera video.

As the buggy passed by, the deputy said he saw the driver slumped over with a beer can nearby. Officials pursued the buggy for a short time before it eventually stopped.

As deputies tried to gain control of the horse, it lunged forward and crashed the buggy into a cruiser.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Nathan Miller, was arrested and treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No foul play is suspected.
Man drowns at Confluence Park
The bill would make the legal recognition of an artificially conceived child's biological...
‘Marlo’s Law’ signed by Governor Polis
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is headquartered in Grand Junction, Colo.
Woman found unresponsive in Mesa County Detention Facility
Canal crash
Vehicle recovered from canal on 19 Rd. Saturday morning
Family members identified the 6-year-old victim as Eli Hart. Police have not yet released...
Police arrest woman after 6-year-old son’s body found in trunk

Latest News

FILE - Fort Bragg shown, Feb. 3, 2022, in Fort Bragg, N.C. An independent commission is...
New names for Fort Bragg, 8 other Army bases recommended
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
LIVE: 14 students, teacher killed in shooting at Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, governor says
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, of California, speaks during a news conference on May...
Pelosi pushes back on archbishop who denies her Communion
FILE - Former UCLA gynecologist Dr. James Heaps, center, with his wife Deborah, left, and...
UCLA to pay record of nearly $700M in doctor abuse lawsuits
A Russian missile destroyed the House of Culture in Lozova, Ukraine, on Friday, injuring seven,...
200 bodies found in Mariupol as war rages in Ukraine’s east