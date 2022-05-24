Iconic World War Two bombers in town for history tour

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two iconic World War Two era bomber planes are at the Grand Junction Regional Airport as part of The Flying Legends of Victory Tour by the Commemorative Air Force.

The B-17 Flying Fortress named Sentimental Journey and the B-25 Mitchell named the Maid in the Shade landed this morning at the airport and will remain in town for the remainder of the week.

Both aircraft have been fully restored and are opened to the public to come see up close. People can even take tours of the airplanes and some will be able to fly in them.

“The history of these airplanes is sometimes being lost,” said pilot Mike Pflegher. ”As we get these airplanes out and allow people to fly in them and allow people to be around them that had relatives that flew them during World War Two, it’s a very special thing.”

Organizers said Sentimental Journey is one of five Flying Fortresses in the world that currently fly. More than 12,000 were made for combat in World War Two.

The Maid in the Shade flew with the 319th Bomb Group, 437th Squadron at Serragia Airbase in Corsica.

Both aircraft will be on public display May 24-26 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. The aircraft will be making flights the public can ride along, May 25-30 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

“A picture in a book is very different than being next to it touching it seeing it,” said Pflegher. “When you’re close to an airplane like this and you see all the rivets, you also recognize all the work that went into making these aircraft. Those thousands of hours the Rosie the Riveters that worked on these aircraft in Washington and other states across the nation. So, being around them, there’s really no substitute.”

For more information about pricing and scheduling please visit: www.flyinglegendstour.com or call 480-462-2992

