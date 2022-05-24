Advertisement

The District 51 Foundation presents a check for the Summer Institute

The D51 Foundation sponsors Summer Institute as part of its mission to support professional learning for staff.
The D51 Foundation presenting a check
The D51 Foundation presenting a check(Josh Vorse)
By (Natasha Lynn) and (Joshua Vorse)
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:27 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Monday the District 51 Foundation presented a check for $20,000 for the Summer Institute at Orchard Mesa Middle School.

The annual voluntary summer professional development opportunity for teachers in School District 51 is May 23 through the 27.

”While our kids are out of school, our teachers are working hard preparing for the fall and for the engaging learning for our students,” said D51 Foundation President Sarah Shrader.

Sarah also said this summer institute is an important event where 500 to 600 teachers in the school district come together to do cutting edge learning.

