Advertisement

Coca-Cola is discontinuing Honest Tea

Coca-Cola is discontinuing Honest Tea.
Coca-Cola is discontinuing Honest Tea.(Coca-Cola)
By CNN
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Coca-Cola is phasing out another product line.

The beverage company says it is getting rid of Honest Tea by the end of the year. The Honest Kids line will still be available.

Coca-Cola acquired the brand in 2011.

The company also sells Gold Peak and Peace Tea, which will continue to be available.

Since 2020, Coca-Cola has been trying to shrink its portfolio in half to 200 projects to focus on popular brands and creative marketing for its core Coke offerings.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No foul play is suspected.
Man drowns at Confluence Park
The bill would make the legal recognition of an artificially conceived child's biological...
‘Marlo’s Law’ signed by Governor Polis
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
LIVE: 18 children, 3 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is headquartered in Grand Junction, Colo.
Woman found unresponsive in Mesa County Detention Facility
Canal crash
Vehicle recovered from canal on 19 Rd. Saturday morning

Latest News

FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2012, file photo, parents leave a staging area after being reunited with...
Sen. Murphy begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
LIVE: Biden addresses nation following Texas school shooting
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Seoul: North Korea launches 3 ballistic missiles toward sea
People vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta.
Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov’s race in stinging rebuke of Trump
Former President George W. Bush listens to speakers during the opening ceremony of the Walker...
FBI investigating assassination plot against George W. Bush, reports say