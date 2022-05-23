Paddleboard Adventure Company celebrates Service Industry Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Paddleboard Adventure Company is honoring all people that take care of the community by celebrating service industry week, which kicks off on May 22 through 28.

“Service industry workers provide a lot of the hard work into our tourist industry, making sure people are comfortable and connecting them to the Western Slope and all the things we have to offer,” said Caleb Ferganchick, the shop manager and lead instructor for paddleboard.

On Saturday, Paddleboard Adventured hosted a paddleboard community float at the Colorado River.

“The river is a great place to bring people together since it is a neutral space,” stated Caleb. “So people from different walks of life kind of wind up running into each other when they are on a river, and they just get to enjoy each other’s company and kind of make connections that they otherwise wouldn’t.”

Caleb added a way to celebrate service industry workers throughout the year is to be kind.

“They are really working their butts off to provide a great experience for everyone. So do what you can to support them while you are at their businesses tip well.”

Paddleboard Adventure Company is providing all service workers with a 20 percent discount on paddleboard lessons and rentals all week long.

The next event will be the pride community float on June 6.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.