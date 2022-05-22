Advertisement

Woman found unresponsive in Mesa County Detention Facility

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Mesa County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is headquartered in Grand Junction, Colo.
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is headquartered in Grand Junction, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:41 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. a 28-year-old female inmate in the Mesa County Detention Facility was found unresponsive in her cell. Deputies and nursing staff immediately performed CPR but she did not survive.

At this time, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Mesa County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death and release the person’s name when appropriate.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details are still scarce.
Drug bust in Orchard Mesa
Gov. Jared Polis
Governor Polis signs bill for Incentives for Affordable, Innovative Homes into Law
The fire broke out earlier today. The cause is still unknown
Evacuation orders lifted except for those in the Wildcat Drainage; Simms Mesa wildfire shows no growth
Avalon Theater
Documentary featuring bull rider Ty Rinaldo premiering in Grand Junction
Suspects steal black dually flatbed ATV trailer.
Crime Stoppers: Help identify suspects involved in theft

Latest News

Canal crash
Vehicle recovered from canal on 19 Rd. Saturday morning
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind hosts literacy event.
Literacy event for deaf and hard-of-hearing youth in the valley
May 2022 Commencement Ceremony
Colorado Mesa University commencement ceremonies
Glow N Games
‘Glow N Games’ returns to Long Family Memorial Park benefiting Special Olympics Colorado