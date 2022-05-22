Woman found unresponsive in Mesa County Detention Facility

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. a 28-year-old female inmate in the Mesa County Detention Facility was found unresponsive in her cell. Deputies and nursing staff immediately performed CPR but she did not survive.

At this time, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Mesa County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death and release the person’s name when appropriate.

