Literacy event for deaf and hard-of-hearing youth in the valley

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind hosts literacy event.
Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind hosts literacy event.((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind partnered with Eureka McConnell Science Museum to host a literacy event for children who are deaf or hard-of-hearing in the Western Slope.

It featured an American Sign Language and spoken English storytime. The event’s goal is to bring children together to meet same-age peers who are deaf or hard-of-hearing and for parents to connect.

“It’s beautiful to see all of the children interacting in a bilingual setting, and many of our deaf and hard-of-hearing children are learning two languages simultaneously,” said Jennifer McLellan, literacy and language consultant. “They really are bilingual, and it’s really interesting to see they can identify as proud members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.”

