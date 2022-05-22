Advertisement

Colorado Mesa University commencement ceremonies

May 2022 Commencement Ceremony
May 2022 Commencement Ceremony((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:34 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Emotions ran high at the Colorado Mesa University commencement ceremonies.

“There are all these nervous feelings going around, but there’s also excitement, and it feels like a really big accomplishment,” said Antonia Saucedo, CMU graduate.

Over 1,000 students earned 1,243 degrees or certificates.

Antonia added she faced a few challenges along the way, like moving away from home, “So adjusting was a little hard, but I loved it. I just loved moving here. I met people from all sorts of different backgrounds, and it was fun to experience that.”

COVID-19 pandemic created a unique college experience for all CMU students.

“The university did a really good job of quickly transitioning us from being in-school to online, described Antonia.

Overall she enjoyed her four-year journey at CMU and is overjoyed for her outstanding achievement.

“I know my family is just excited as I am to be here, and hopefully, I’m setting a good example for my younger siblings.”

Antonia encourages the incoming freshmen class to be curious and enjoy their college experience.

“Be open and be excited. Four years go by quicker than you think it does. Sometimes a class may seem a little hard or confusing, and you might feel like you can’t do this, but the reality is it will go by really quick, and you can definitely do it.”

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details are still scarce.
Drug bust in Orchard Mesa
The fire broke out earlier today. The cause is still unknown
Evacuation orders lifted except for those in the Wildcat Drainage; Simms Mesa wildfire shows no growth
CALF CANYON PEAK FIRE
Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Megafire becomes largest fire in New Mexico History, Carson & Santa Fe National Forests closed
Authorities report the body of missing mother Rita Gutierrez-Garcia has been found in Colorado.
Human remains identified as missing mother last seen in 2018, authorities say
Gov. Jared Polis
Governor Polis signs bill for Incentives for Affordable, Innovative Homes into Law

Latest News

Glow N Games
‘Glow N Games’ returns to Long Family Memorial Park benefiting Special Olympics Colorado
KJCT GLOW GAMES
KJCT GLOW GAMES
KJCT LOCAL DOCUMENTARY
KJCT LOCAL DOCUMENTARY
KJCT LEARN FOR LESS
KJCT LEARN FOR LESS