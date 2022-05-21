Advertisement

‘Glow N Games’ returns to Long Family Memorial Park benefiting Special Olympics Colorado

Glow N Games
Glow N Games((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:36 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The “Glow n Games” returned this year after it had been on a hiatus due to the pandemic.

The annual event is an official law enforcement torch run put on by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, benefiting Special Olympics Colorado. By raising awareness and funds, including a touch-a-truck event, games, music, CrossFit-style team challenges, and the very anticipated 5K Glow.

MCSO has been inducted into the 2022 Special Olympics hall of fame for all of its work, raising money throughout the years.

”It feels great,” said Deputy Michael Hand. “I love watching these athletes and being able to help them participate. I was a part of a team of three Special Olympic athletes, and it’s rewarding for us as much as it is for them.”

The event continues Saturday with the Western Slope Invitational, a CrossFit-style event.

This year they have collected over $17,000, which will help benefit the hosting of the summer games that will be held on June 17 at Suplizio field.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire broke out earlier today. The cause is still unknown
Evacuation orders lifted except for those in the Wildcat Drainage; Simms Mesa wildfire shows no growth
Details are still scarce.
Drug bust in Orchard Mesa
CALF CANYON PEAK FIRE
Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Megafire becomes largest fire in New Mexico History, Carson & Santa Fe National Forests closed
Suspects steal black dually flatbed ATV trailer.
Crime Stoppers: Help identify suspects involved in theft
Airport operations are not expected to be affected.
Cause of death for victim of Grand Junction Airport accident released

Latest News

KJCT GLOW GAMES
KJCT GLOW GAMES
KJCT LOCAL DOCUMENTARY
KJCT LOCAL DOCUMENTARY
KJCT LEARN FOR LESS
KJCT LEARN FOR LESS
KJCT GOV SIGNS BILL
KJCT GOV SIGNS BILL